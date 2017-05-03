Related Program: 
Stricter Enforcement On Opening Day Of Shed Antler Hunting In Jackson

By 10 minutes ago

Game Warden Kyle Lash talks to two shed antler hunters about opening the gate at midnight.
Credit Melodie Edwards / Wyoming Public Radio

The shed antler collecting season opened in the Jackson area on Monday at midnight with fewer cars in line at the forest boundary gate than last year, only about 180 compared to 250 the year before when the opening date fell on the weekend.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has started issuing fines up to $1000 and stepping up enforcement to stop antler poaching on big game winter ranges where people aren’t allowed to enter from January through April.

Sheldon Jones from Idaho and Ivan Yarmolich from Montana both collected dozens of antlers on opening night, more than they did last year. They both had theories about why this year was more successful.

“We heard that they quit feeding [the elk] earlier. So they moved off a little bit earlier,” said Jones. It's illegal to pick up antler on the elk refuge.

“Maybe the snow levels too,” added Yarmolich. “Kept the poachers away. On a good snow year, a lot of them get poached out. This year, the game wardens caught some people already.”

Brown antlers can be sold for as much as $14 a pound but Jones and Yarmolich planned to keep most of their antlers.

The opening day was also less eventful than in previous years. According to Game Warden Kyle Lash, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued only about 20 citations this opening night. Two years ago, a boat capsized and a horse drowned on opening night. Lash said it helped that Game and Fish increased its fines and its enforcement to stop the problem of sneaking onto winter ranges early to poach antlers.  

Lash said, antler collecting is a big deal because people can sell the freshest brown antlers for up to $14 a pound.  

“I think just with the price of shed antlers and the draw into shed antler hunting, it’s become a huge—probably you could say—industry, to some degree,” said Lash. “I know when I drove through town earlier today, I saw vehicles from Iowa, Minnesota, California.”

Lash said, antler hunters were especially successful this year because the refuge had the highest number of elk on the feeding ground they’ve seen.

Due to the effects of a harsh winter on big game, the opening day for the Pinedale winter ranges has been delayed until May 10.

Antler Collecting
elk
Jackson
wildlife
wyoming game and fish department
hunting

New Policies Hope To Decrease Trespassing And Livestock Deaths For Ranchers

By Nov 22, 2016
Theo Stein / USFWS

Many ranchers around the West are searching for a way to control a recent increase in livestock killed on the range. At the annual Wyoming Farm Bureau meeting this month, members supported a new policy they hope will address the problem. Farm Bureau spokesman Brett Moline said it’s not clear why people are shooting more livestock.

Big Business Of Antler Collecting Disturbs Wildlife

By May 27, 2016

Collecting antlers is not allowed west of the Continental Divide between January and April, but South Pinedale Game Warden Jordan Kraft says that doesn’t stop people. He says the growing popularity of antler collecting is disturbing wildlife, just when the animals need to gain weight in the winter.

More and more people are making money by collecting antlers dropped by mule deer and elk and selling them for $14 to $18 a pound. The antlers are made into furniture, or ground into medicinal teas to sell on Asian markets. 

Drone Operator Fined For Disturbing Elk Herd

By Feb 28, 2017
CC0 Public Domain, Pixabay

Last week, a Washington D.C. resident was fined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for using his drone to fly over a large herd of elk in hopes of getting up-close photographs. The drone caused the herd to bolt and run about a half mile on the National Elk Refuge near Jackson.

Elk Refuge spokeswoman Lori Iverson said with so much snow this winter, it’s already been a hard year for wildlife and the drone caused the elk extra stress. Iverson said it’s important for drone operators to educate themselves on the policies of any agency where they plan to fly.

Cody Game And Fish To Begin Collaring Elk For Brucellosis Study

By Feb 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin collaring elk in the Bighorn Mountains as part of a study on brucellosis, a disease found primarily in elk and bison that can spread to livestock and result in animals aborting their young.