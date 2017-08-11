Temporary Bison Quarantine To Be Set Up In Yellowstone

By 1 hour ago

12 bison were freed onto the Wind River Reservation last year.
Credit Alexis Bonogofsky

  Yellowstone National Park plans to use a temporary bison quarantine facility in the upcoming winter/spring for 54 animals it kept separate from the rest of the herd.

Park Supervisor Dan Wenk said last spring the herd was 5,500 strong but the bison management plan required it be whittled down to 3,800.

“Because we have a large population that necessitated we remove over 1,200 animals last year,” Wenk said. “That is not, unfortunately, unusual.”

Wenk said the bison have tested negative numerous times for brucellosis and the hope is to transfer them into the care of tribes interested in managing wild bison herds on reservation lands.

“You know, the bison is a very, very important part of their culture,” Wenk said. “And so I think that opportunity is something that certainly the Fort Peck tribes have stepped forward and said they want to be part of the solution. Other tribes have also expressed an interested over the long term in receiving Yellowstone bison.”

He said brucellosis causes livestock to prematurely abort their young, although there have been no examples of bison spreading the disease to livestock. Wenk said quarantining and transferring bison to other public and tribal lands would help reduce the number of bison killed.

The park is still deciding whether to build the temporary quarantine or use an existing facility. Wenk said it’s not clear if or when a permanent quarantine could be built in the future.

Tags: 
bison
Yellowstone National Park

Related Content

Special Threshold Wyoming Episode: The Human-Bison Connection

By AMY MARTIN - AURICLE PRODUCTIONS Apr 2, 2017
AMY MARTIN - AURICLE PRODUCTIONS

On this special episode produced just for Wyoming Public Radio listeners, we travel back in time 150,000 years to trace the human-bison connection. We'll also hear bison stories from listeners. 

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Eastern Shoshone Welcome New Wild Bison Calf

By May 8, 2017
National Wildlife Federation

The first bison calf has been born to the new herd released onto the Wind River Reservation. The herd was released there last fall. For the Eastern Shoshone tribe, it’s a sign of the herd’s health since it was a hard winter on many wildlife.

Eastern Shoshone Tribal Bison Representative Jason Baldes said the herd was brought to Wyoming from a long grass prairie in Iowa, but that the species is hardy and adapted well to Wyoming’s high plains. He says the herd did receive some supplemental feeding though.

Baldes was there right after the calf was born.