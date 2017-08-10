Tribal Councilmen Attend “Wind River” Movie Premiere In L.A.

Northern Arapaho Chairman Roy Brown and Eastern Shoshone Chairman Leslie Shakespeare both attended the world premiere of the new movie “Wind River” on July 26th at the Ace Hotel Theatre in Los Angeles. The film depicts hardship and violence on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation.

Chairman Roy Brown said “Wind River” tells a fictional story of a missing and murdered woman in the Wind River Reservation. Only seats away from the film’s actors at the Los Angeles premiere, he was glad to see a film that focused on social issues that are not often talked about.

“This film didn’t feel that is was taking advantage of Native Americans,” Brown said. “The central theme was that native people are resilient. They have a lot to deal with. The film tells the story of a young native woman that was raped and subsequently died, and they didn’t focus on her being a victim. They focused on the struggle that she went through to survive that encounter.”

Roy Brown said the movie portrayed Native American life accurately and that he would recommend it to others. 

Eastern Shoshone Chairman Leslie Shakespeare said working in law enforcement on the Wind River Reservation, he experienced similar incidents around the reservation.

“I can attest some of that stuff does happen here,” Shakespeare said. “It does a lot better realistically than a lot of films that are portrayed about Native Americans and Native American issues.”

A Department of Justice study estimates that Native American women disappear and are murdered at a rate ten times the national average.

The film opens in Wyoming theaters August 18.

Related Content

Solar Eclipse An Economic Opportunity For Northern Arapaho Tribe

By Jul 28, 2017
Wyoming's Wind River Country

The Northern Arapaho tribe's casino is one of many businesses in Wyoming planning events to celebrate the Great American Solar Eclipse happening August 21. Wind River Hotel and Casino marketing director Jackie Dorothy said the reservation is a good place to see the eclipse because it’s in the path of totality, and it’s expected to last a bit longer athan elsewhere at two minutes and 19 seconds. The tribe plans to offer free Native American song and dance performances every day starting the Thursday before the eclipse, and each evening they’ll offer star viewing parties.

Tribes Sign Agreement To Launch New Intertribal Council

By Jul 25, 2017

Last week, the Riverton Ranger reported that councilors from both tribes on the Wind River Indian Reservation signed a memorandum of understanding to help them manage their shared programs.

It’s the first time they'll manage them together since the Northern Arapaho disbanded the joint business council back in 2014.

Since the Joint Business Council was dissolved three years ago, the Northern Arapaho, the Eastern Shoshone, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have been wrangling in the courts over how to move forward. The new MOU is an attempt to resolve those conflicts.

Innovation Spurred At Wind River Reservation Economic Opportunity Gathering

By Jul 21, 2017

At an event on economic opportunities for the Wind River Reservation this week, keynote speaker and former Eastern Shoshone business Councilman Wes Martel said Wyoming’s two tribes are suffering from the same boom-and-bust cycles facing the rest of Wyoming. But he said, the reservation could have more control over what happens on their land. 

March In Riverton To Remember Native Americans Shot In 2015 Shooting

By Jul 21, 2017
Darrah Perez

It's been two years since a white city employee opened fire at a Riverton detox center, killing one Native American and wounding another. To commemorate the tragedy, the community hosted a peace march.

About 80 people walked from the Center of Hope detox center down Main Street to the city park. Children carried signs that read, “Peace,” and “Lives Matter” and “Humanity 4 All.”

Organizer Ron Howard said the goal of the march was to raise awareness so the children of Riverton can grow up safely here.