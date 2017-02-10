Unlikely Allies Tackle Mystery Of Wyoming Gender Wage Gap

(L-R): State Representatives Marti Halverson and Cathy Connolly
State Representatives Marti Halverson and Cathy Connolly are unlikely allies. Halverson has been a supporter of religious rights bills in the past, while Connolly is the state’s only openly gay lawmaker. But there’s one thing they do agree on: the need for an in-depth study Wyoming’s gender wage gap which reports say is the worst in the nation.

As part of our new series called, “I Respectfully Disagree,” Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards sat down with both of them to hear how they came to co-sponsor a bill. Representative Connolly explained she knew she had to do something when yet another report came out proclaiming Wyoming as the worst gender wage gap in the U.S.       

If you have a conversation you’d like to share for our civil discourse project, “I Respectfully Disagree,” email Melodie Edwards at medward9@uwyo.edu.

