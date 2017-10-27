Related Programs: 
Upgrade Hopes To Make Firearms Museum Bigger And Better

The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is in the midst of a major upgrade of the Cody Firearms Museum. The Museum's Robert W. Woodruff curator Ashley Hlebinsky says it's more than just a western firearms museum. She discusses the museum with Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck.

