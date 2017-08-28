Related Program: 
UW Highlights

UW Researchers Develop Test For Swine-Related Disease

By 44 minutes ago

Credit NASA; https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/13592602893

University of Wyoming veterinary scientists are working on a test that will differentiate two types of brucellosis, a disease that has caused concern among cattle ranchers in Wyoming.

Epidemiologist Brant Schumaker is leading the project. He said the name brucellosis applies to a group of infections caused by different strains of a bacteria called Brucella.

“Here in Wyoming we have cattle brucellosis, which affects cattle, elk, and bison in the Greater Yellowstone area,” Schumaker said. “Feral swine carry a different, related bacteria that can be transmitted to both cattle and domestic swine operations in those areas where animals come in contact with them.”

Feral swine, or wild hogs, have spread to at least 36 states, not including Wyoming. Schumaker said if the animals do make it to the state, it will mean headaches for ranchers.

“Cattle brucellosis currently carries a very strong regulatory response. The cattle producer would have to be quarantined, and test their animals,” Schumaker said. “Unfortunately, the current antibody tests for brucellosis do not discriminate between swine and cattle brucellosis.”

This is already a problem in Texas, where collaborators from Texas A&M University are collecting samples for the study. Producers whose livestock have contracted cattle brucellosis are required by regulations to quarantine and test their herds. It’s possible to distinguish swine and cattle brucellosis, but Schumaker said current methods are costly and often inaccurate. He is hoping the research will change that.

Schumaker said swine brucellosis is less regulated because wild hogs are so difficult to control. The disease can spread through milk and secretions and can pose a public health risk if not contained. Earlier this month, the Texas Department of Health warned a human tested positive for brucellosis after drinking raw milk in that state. 

Tags: 
brucellosis
University of Wyoming
veterinarian
cattle
state epidemiologist

Related Content

Threshold Episode 06: Territory Folks Should All Be Pals

By AMY MARTIN - AURICLE PRODUCTIONS Mar 26, 2017
Amy Martin

  

Visit the American Prairie Reserve, a conservation project in the heart of Montana that could eventually be home to 10,000 bison. The vision is to stitch together 3.5 million acres of public and private lands to form the largest wildlife park in the lower 48. But some nearby ranchers feel the push to build the APR is pushing them off their land, and they're mounting a resistance. We also try to solve the Great Elk Mystery: why are elk that have been exposed to brucellosis allowed to roam free in Montana, while bison are not?

Cody Game And Fish To Begin Collaring Elk For Brucellosis Study

By Feb 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin collaring elk in the Bighorn Mountains as part of a study on brucellosis, a disease found primarily in elk and bison that can spread to livestock and result in animals aborting their young.

Brucellosis Study Suggests Distinct Genetics For Strains In Yellowstone

By Jan 29, 2015
Patricia Lavin

Scientists at the Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center are analyzing 250 tissue samples of elk, wild bison, and livestock in an effort to better understand how the disease brucellosis spreads.

Brucellosis sickens large mammals like elk and cattle, and can cause them to abort their young.  U.S. Geological Survey ecologist Pauline Kamath says a commonly held theory has been that Yellowstone’s wild animals have been infected with brucellosis by elk on Wyoming feed grounds. But her data shows that may not be as common as previously thought.

Yellowstone Says No To Vaccinating Bison Using Air Guns

By Mar 24, 2014

Yellowstone National Park has rejected the adoption of new methods to vaccinate bison from Brucellosis.

Brucellosis is a disease that can cause bison and other large animals to abort their calves. Yellowstone currently hand-vaccinates just a few bison, and only when they leave the park. But nearly a decade ago, there were legal disputes over bison management, and the park agreed to look into vaccinating bison in the wild, using air guns.