UW Student Remembers Riding Out Hurricane Irma

In early September the Virgin Islands were struck by two category five hurricanes fourteen days apart. Today, the islands' infrastructure remains badly damaged and nearly 73 percent of residents are still without power. A student from the University of Wyoming was in the Virgin Islands when Irma, the first of the two hurricanes, hit.

Sara Kirkpatrick, daughter of Wyoming Public Media’s Program Director Grady Kirkpatrick, was spending a semester abroad on the island of St Thomas. She had only been there for a few weeks when she heard about the hurricane’s approach. Unable to leave the island, she was forced to weather the storm.