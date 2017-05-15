Related Program: 
Winterkill In Western Wyoming Shrinks Herd Numbers

Wildlife in the far western portion of Wyoming did not fare so well this winter. The harsh weather was especially hard on deer.  

Doug Brimeyer with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said the combination of heavy snow accumulation and extreme temperatures took a toll on deer and antelope in the western outreaches of the state. Those conditions ultimately kept animals from accessing good forage, and as a result, Brimeyer said, wildlife quickly used up their fat reserves.

“This year those animals basically just ran out of gas by the end of March,” said Brimeyer. “We started seeing some of those animals looking in extremely poor condition, and we started picking up a lot of mortalities on the adults.”

Brimeyer said Game and Fish is also concerned about the long-term impacts on the Sublette and Wyoming Range herds.

“Not only did we lose between 80 to 90 percent of the fawns that were born last year, but we suspect that the reproductive capacity of the doe deer this year will also be suppressed,” said Brimeyer. “Even though they’re going to carry a fawn all the way through the fawning period here in the next couple weeks, those fawns will likely be a little bit weaker and lighter.”

Brimeyer said lighter fawns are more likely to die during the first six weeks of life, so herds in far western Wyoming could continue to shrink.

However, wildlife in Southeast Wyoming is in good condition, with positive big game tallies.

Shed Antler Hunting Brings In Big Bucks (Both Kinds)

By May 12, 2017
Melodie Edwards

Wyoming may be in the middle of an energy bust, but there’s one industry that’s quietly booming: the shed antler business. More and more people are discovering how lucrative picking up deer and elk antlers can be. But that’s led to more out of season poaching of antlers and even serious accidents. Hundreds of people lined up for the season’s opening day May 1 and Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards was there.

Eastern Shoshone Welcome New Wild Bison Calf

By May 8, 2017
National Wildlife Federation

The first bison calf has been born to the new herd released onto the Wind River Reservation. The herd was released there last fall. For the Eastern Shoshone tribe, it’s a sign of the herd’s health since it was a hard winter on many wildlife.

Eastern Shoshone Tribal Bison Representative Jason Baldes said the herd was brought to Wyoming from a long grass prairie in Iowa, but that the species is hardy and adapted well to Wyoming’s high plains. He says the herd did receive some supplemental feeding though.

Baldes was there right after the calf was born.

Wyoming Will Manage Wolves…Again

By May 5, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

 

Wyoming is taking over wolf management, again. A federal appeals court has entered its final order upholding Wyoming’s wolf management plan. So, the state will pick up where it left off five years ago. And wolves outside a protected area can be shot on site.

Wolves in Wyoming were first protected by the Endangered Species Act in January 1995, when Canadian wolves were brought into Yellowstone by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Wyoming Wolves Can Now Be Hunted, But Only In Certain Areas

By May 3, 2017
GARY KRAMER - U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

Wyoming’s management plan for wolves is back in effect, after a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals reaffirmed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2012 decision to delist wolves. 

Under Wyoming law, wolves fall under a dual-classification system. The first is as trophy game for those wolves living in the northwestern corner of the state. That's where most of them live and where the most suitable habitat is. Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Renny MacKay said in that area, they receive extra protections.

Wildlife Advocates Say Reversing Clean Power Act Will Hurt Species

By Mar 30, 2017
Zachary Wheeler

Wildlife advocates are among those concerned about the presidential executive order to reverse the Clean Power Act and lift a moratorium on new coal leases. The National Wildlife Federation says migrating mule deer and pronghorn are suffering from the effects of energy development and benefited from federal regulations of the industry. 

Tribal Partnerships Director Garrit Voggesser says market forces will likely limit how many coal jobs actually return to Wyoming, but he says dwindling wildlife will hurt the state’s economy.

Important Mule Deer Migration Corridor Acquired By Game And Fish

By Nov 4, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently acquired a key area in the upper Green River Valley. It will remove a bottleneck that could have harmed mule deer migration.  

It was donated by the Conservation Fund who worked with others to purchase the property. Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck spoke with Mark Elsbree, the senior vice president for the western region with the conservation fund, about why this is so important.

Mule Deer Struggling To "Surf The Green Wave" Of Migration

By Nov 20, 2015
Wyoming Migration Initiative, Matt Kauffman

    

In the hills south of Rock Springs, it's blizzarding. But Wyoming Game and Fish biologist Patrick Burke says it's actually great weather for tracking mule deer.

“You know, with no winds like this, and fresh snow,” he says, “that's really good for helping locate animals.”

Burke and other scientists have braved this weather today in hopes of capturing deer with helicopters to put satellite radio collars on them. They've already collared 18, but they want to do 50. 

University of Wyoming Professor Kevin Monteith is one of the group.