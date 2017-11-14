Related Programs: 
Woman Survives And Reports Sexual Assault At UW

The University of Wyoming Police received a report that a woman was tackled and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect walking across the East Stadium parking lot Friday evening.

 

According to a statement issued by UW, the victim would like to remain anonymous at this time, but evidence has been collected should the victim choose to make a formal report in the future.

Statistics from the National Institute of Justice say that 85 to 90 percent of sexual assaults reported by college women are perpetrated by someone known to the victim, and about half happen on a date. Assaults by strangers are more rare.  

In the announcement, the campus police acknowledged that the only people who have the power to prevent sexual assault are the ones who perpetrate it, but they did offer precautions that could help reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

That included knowing where you are going, using the buddy system, and speaking up if you feel uncomfortable with a plan and if you are worried about a friend’s safety.

For more information about sexual violence and for support in Albany County visit www.safeproject.org

If you have any information about this crime, contact the UW Police Department.

 

Related Content

Sexual Assault Survivor Wishes UW Paid Attention

By Oct 27, 2017
University of Wyoming

#metoo started flooding social media following the news about film producer Harvey Weinstein. Now the campaign has extended beyond women in Hollywood  inspiring millions of people to speak out about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault. But what happens when students come forward at the University of Wyoming? This is the third story in a series looking at Title IX and schools responsibility to respond to sexual misconduct.

UW Under Federal Investigation For Handling Of Sexual Assault

By Aug 4, 2017
Tennessee Watson

On July 6, 2017, the University of Wyoming came under federal investigation for its handling of reports of sexual violence made last year. The student who filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said she came forward with the hope of strengthening the university’s policies and procedures. 

UW Responds To Title IX Roll Back

By Sep 28, 2017
University of Wyoming

Obama era regulations, which increased protections for campus sexual assault survivors, are in the process of being removed. The U.S. Department of Education recently announced it intends to overhaul federal Title IX guidelines regarding how schools should respond to sexual violence.

 

When Campus Rape Prevention Starts Before College

By Sep 29, 2017
Tennessee Watson

In August we reported on a University of Wyoming student who filed a Title IX complaint with the federal government about the handling of her sexual assault. Since then Education Secretary Betsy Devos initiated an overhaul of the Title IX guidelines, bringing concern about higher education’s handling of sexual violence to national attention.