Woman Survives And Reports Sexual Assault At UW

The University of Wyoming Police received a report that a woman was tackled and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect walking across the East Stadium parking lot Friday evening.

According to a statement issued by UW, the victim would like to remain anonymous at this time, but evidence has been collected should the victim choose to make a formal report in the future.

Statistics from the National Institute of Justice say that 85 to 90 percent of sexual assaults reported by college women are perpetrated by someone known to the victim, and about half happen on a date. Assaults by strangers are more rare.

In the announcement, the campus police acknowledged that the only people who have the power to prevent sexual assault are the ones who perpetrate it, but they did offer precautions that could help reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

That included knowing where you are going, using the buddy system, and speaking up if you feel uncomfortable with a plan and if you are worried about a friend’s safety.

For more information about sexual violence and for support in Albany County visit www.safeproject.org

If you have any information about this crime, contact the UW Police Department.