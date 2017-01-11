Wood River Valley Ski Touring Park – Meeteetse

The Wood River Valley Ski Touring Park has 25 kilometers of groomed trails, ranging from the scenic and gentle South Fork Trail to the thrilling Brown Creek Trail as well as back country trails. The park features a warming hut at the trail head equipped with tables, stools, maps, and a wood stove.

Wood River Valley Ski Touring Park is located 22 miles southwest of Meeteetse, Wyoming offering the touring enthusiast the opportunity to be part of a spectacular mountain area in the Shoshone National Forest. Cross country ski rentals are available as well as an overnight cabin. Advanced reservations are required and may be made by calling the Meeteetse Recreation District.

The park is open for use 7 days a week during the ski season. There is no fee but donations are appreciated to help with the maintenance of the trails. Skiing Wood River Valley affords unique opportunities to photograph view wildlife.

More information is available on the Wood River Valley Ski Park site.

Courtesy of http://www.meetrec.org/Wood-River-Valley-Ski-Park.html .

Please call John Fernandez at 307-868-2603 for information.