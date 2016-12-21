Wyoming Democratic Chair To Run For Democratic National Committee Secretary

Wyoming Democratic Chair Ana Cuprill has announced she will run for Secretary of the Democratic National Committee.

Cuprill has led the Wyoming Democrats since 2015. She said, being from a western state, she would be able to advance conversations about the Democratic Party’s poor showing in rural parts of the country, which voted overwhelmingly Republican in November’s election.

“This is an opportunity for us to take a look at the rural argument that’s been had over why we’re losing in rural states, why we’re losing in energy producing states, especially coal states like ours, and having a better conversation about what the strategies are to win,” she said.

Cuprill said she would also encourage transparency in the committee and include more committee members in decision making.

“A lot of our members are political leaders, they’re national leaders, also state party leadership, as I am, and those folks need to be and feel like they are part of the process. I think that’s the first step in increasing a lot of the trust and confidence back into the organization.”

The Democratic National Party appears to be facing an identity crisis after it lost the White House, failed to regain control of the U.S. Senate, and had its email servers hacked – exposing favoritism in the party for candidate Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

All 447 members of the Democratic National Committee will vote for the next secretary as well as other leadership positions February 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cuprill said if she does become Secretary, she will not run for Wyoming state chair when state and county reorganization happens in March.