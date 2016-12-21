Related Program: 
WY Vote

Wyoming Democratic Chair To Run For Democratic National Committee Secretary

By 14 hours ago
Related Program: 
WY Vote

Credit Wyoming Democrats

Wyoming Democratic Chair Ana Cuprill has announced she will run for Secretary of the Democratic National Committee.

Cuprill has led the Wyoming Democrats since 2015. She said, being from a western state, she would be able to advance conversations about the Democratic Party’s poor showing in rural parts of the country, which voted overwhelmingly Republican in November’s election.

“This is an opportunity for us to take a look at the rural argument that’s been had over why we’re losing in rural states, why we’re losing in energy producing states, especially coal states like ours, and having a better conversation about what the strategies are to win,” she said.

Cuprill said she would also encourage transparency in the committee and include more committee members in decision making.

“A lot of our members are political leaders, they’re national leaders, also state party leadership, as I am, and those folks need to be and feel like they are part of the process. I think that’s the first step in increasing a lot of the trust and confidence back into the organization.”

The Democratic National Party appears to be facing an identity crisis after it lost the White House, failed to regain control of the U.S. Senate, and had its email servers hacked – exposing favoritism in the party for candidate Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

All 447 members of the Democratic National Committee will vote for the next secretary as well as other leadership positions February 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cuprill said if she does become Secretary, she will not run for Wyoming state chair when state and county reorganization happens in March.

Tags: 
Wyoming Democratic Party
Ana Cuprill
Democrats
politics

Related Content

Wyoming's Democrats Down To 12 In State Legislature

By Nov 10, 2016

After some losses in Tuesday’s election, the Wyoming State Legislature’s Democratic count is down from 13 to 12. However, there were a couple of victories over Republican incumbents, like Debbie Bovee’s defeat of Gerald Gay in Casper.

Wyoming Dems Hope New Caucus Will Grow The Party

By Aug 10, 2016
Wyoming Democratic Party

The Wyoming Democratic Party is hoping that a new progressive caucus will bring in more grassroots voices and grow the party. The idea is to attract progressive Independents and current Democrats who would like to take a more active role with the party beyond the traditional structure. 

State Democratic Party Chair Ana Cupril said Bernie Sanders inspired lots of new voters to become interested in politics and many are not interested in traditional party politics. The hope is that the new caucus will get them interested.

Wyoming Democratic Delegates Now Look To General Election

By Jul 29, 2016
Wyoming Democratic Party

The Democratic National Convention wrapped up Thursday night with the official nomination of Hillary Clinton as the party’s presidential candidate.  

Wyoming is a reliably red state, voting republican in every presidential election since the 1960s, so the Democratic candidate is typically an afterthought to most voters. But Ken Chestek, a DNC delegate from Laramie, said he doesn’t think Donald Trump will get much support in Wyoming.

Audio Postcard From The Democratic National Convention

By Jul 29, 2016

  

When it comes to energy issues, Wyoming's delegates to the Democratic National Convention did not see eye to eye with many Democratic Party leaders or their party's platform. Correspondent Matt Laslo caught up with some of the delegates in Philadelphia and sent us this audio postcard.

Wyoming Democratic Chairman Is Disappointed With Election Results

By Nov 5, 2014
Wyoming Democrats

The Wyoming Republican Party's sweeping victories on Election night left the chairman of the Wyoming Democrats disappointed. 

Ana Cuprill says she is especially disappointed that Mike Ceballos lost his bid for State Superintendent. She says Ceballos would have had the ability to bring the State Department of Education, the legislature, and the Governor’s office together.

“He’s just that kind of guy and it will be interesting to see if we have to continue with another four years of not being able to work together with the Department of Education.

Wyoming's Delegation Wants To Hear More Debate About Energy And Western Issues

By Oct 14, 2016
Gage Skidmore

  

Have you heard many western issues pop up in this election cycle? Neither has Wyoming Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis. She said the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is actually missing a golden opportunity to attract independent voters in the west.

“I know that western issues are taking a backseat to national issues in this campaign, and I get that. But when we’re out in the west, when states like Colorado and Nevada are in play, there are issues that are unique to the west that a presidential candidate can capitalize on.”