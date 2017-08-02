Wyoming Health Insurance Rates Are Proposed To Increase

By 42 seconds ago

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is proposing to raise health insurance rates by 48 percent in the coming year.  That would mainly impact the 28,000 Wyomingites who get their coverage via the Federal Health Insurance Exchange.  

Credit Bob Beck / Wyoming Public Radio

Those off the exchange and who get group insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield could also see a substantial increase.  Spokeswoman Wendy Curran explained that Blue Cross Blue Shield is nervous about proposed changes in the current health care law.  She said they are particularly concerned about threats to remove cost shared reduction subsidies.

“Those cost share reductions are federal funding that is intended to help low income people manage the costs of their doctor visits and their medications by reducing the out of pocket expenses they have: the deductibles, the co-pays, the co-insurance.”

Curran said removing that funding would drive up costs, as would the proposal to no longer require all people to have insurance. 

“Generally it is the healthiest people who opt not to have it and what that does is then drive costs up, because who is left with insurance and in the insurance pool are those who are sicker who do have health conditions and who do need to use their insurance more,” said Curran.

The proposed rate hike would have to be approved by the federal department of Health and Human Services.  Wyoming does not have rate setting authority for health insurance plans.  

Tags: 
health care exchange
affordable health care
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

Wyoming Senators Push To Get Senators To Eliminate The Affordable Care Act

By Jul 21, 2017
Bob Beck

As the Senate health insurance reform effort remains on life support, Wyoming’s two senators are pushing their Republican colleagues to get on board with the effort.

Senator John Barrasso literally burned the midnight oil on Wednesday when he invited a large group of Republican senators into his office for last minute negotiations on their party’s health insurance reform plan. Barrasso emerged late and was the last to address the thirty or so reporters who huddled outside for hours.  

Laramie Health Clinic Provides Care For Those Who Have Fallen Through The Cracks

By Jul 14, 2017
Bob Beck

 

One of the major problems in Wyoming is the lack of affordable health care. It’s an old issue and while health insurance is certainly a piece, there are few affordable places people can go who are without insurance or who are underinsured with high deductibles. For many years Laramie has had a clinic for very low-income people, it now has another health clinic for those who have fallen through the cracks.

Wyoming Republican Senators Join Push To Pass Trumpcare

By Jun 30, 2017
By United_States_Capitol_-_west_front.jpg: Architect of the Capitolderivative work: O.J. - United_States_Capitol_-_west_front.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17800708

Wyoming’s two U.S. Senators have been at the center of their party’s effort to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system, and they’re still optimistic they can pass a bill when they return to Washington after their July Fourth recess. Some have been critical of their work, mostly because Republicans have been negotiating their health insurance bill behind closed doors after holding no hearings on it this year. 

12-Thousand Wyomingites Enrolled In The Health Insurance Marketplace

By Bob Beck May 1, 2014

Final numbers show that nearly 12-thousand Wyoming residents have signed up for insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace.  

The U-S Department of Health and Human Services says 93 percent of those who enrolled in Wyoming received financial assistance, which is the highest percentage in the nation. 

Wyoming was also ahead of the national average in another category. Officials say that 29 percent of enrollees are in the 18 to 34 age group. Experts say it's those healthy, young people, who will help pay for the Affordable Care Act.