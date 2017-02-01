Wyoming House Votes To Remove Some Gun Free Zones

People with concealed carry permits could soon be able have guns on college campuses, in certain schools, and in government meetings.  

Credit WPR

The Wyoming House of Representatives overwhelming supported all three bills today/Wednesday.  The only serious debate surrounded whether concealed carry should be allowed on the University of Wyoming campus. 

House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly is a U-W professor.  She says the bill takes away local control by forcing the University to accept guns.  Connolly says a number of faculty are worried about the bill.

But Gillette Representative Scott Clem says they have nothing to fear.

“If any faculty member of the University is concerned about other students carry weapons, well this bill is great for you.  So as long as you get your concealed carry permit, you can carry a gun. And you can feel a little more safe.”

Connolly prefers the campus police.

“Honestly my feelings are that I feel safe with post certified law enforcement.”

The other two bills will allow concealed carry at government meetings and in schools that get school board approval.  The three bills head to the Senate for further debate. 

Tags: 
guns in schools
wyoming legislature

Related Content

House Debates Concealed Carry Bills

By Jan 31, 2017
Bob Beck

The Wyoming House of Representatives is debating three bills that would allow concealed weapons in places where they are currently banned.

One bill allows concealed carry permit holders to have guns on the University of Wyoming campus, including athletic events. The House had a lengthy discussion over whether UW trustees should be allowed to declare parts of the campus off limits to guns. That amendment failed. Casper Representative Bunky Loucks says having guns on campus will keep it safe.

Campus Concealed Carry Bill Moves To House

By Jan 24, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming’s House Judiciary Committee moved a bill forward to remove gun free zones on college and university campuses across the state, voting six to three in favor of the measure.

Supporters of the bill said it would help gun owners better protect themselves and others, specifically in the case of an active shooter.

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols has come out against the bill, as well as Laramie County Community College’s President Joe Schaffer. He said he would prefer a more comprehensive solution to campus safety.

House Bill Would Allow Concealed Guns At All Government Meetings

By Feb 10, 2016

The Wyoming legislature will once again debate whether to allow concealed guns in some gun free zones. The House of Representatives voted to consider a bill that would allow citizens to bring concealed guns to the legislative session, committee meetings, and any other government meetings. 

Lawmakers Vote Down School Safety Measure

By Feb 8, 2016

Wyoming legislators have voted to introduce a series of education bills addressing everything from new ways to measure student progress to student privacy when it comes to email and social media. But the House voted down a measure intended to make schools safer.

For the second year in a row, lawmakers were asked to consider a measure that would have developed a statewide school safety plan, including a federally funded tip line. Pinedale Representative Albert Sommers says a similar program has worked well in Colorado