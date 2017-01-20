Wyoming Humanities Council Kicks Off "Insight" Series

For the past few years, the Wyoming Humanities Council has put on a series of events called “Ignite” where locals gave short multimedia presentations in a format similar to TED-talks. This year, the council is kicking off another series of presentations in Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie with a name change and a shift in focus to storytelling. Jason Burge joined Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard to talk about some of these changes.

The first event “Insight: Legends” will take place in Cheyenne, Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. at the Atlas Theatre. You can find out more about locations and dates here.