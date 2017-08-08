Wyoming Identifies 49 New Species Of Conservation Need

By Alanna Elder 19 seconds ago

Credit See page for author [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has released a final version of their State Wildlife Action Plan, or SWAP. This is an update from the 2010 document they have been using to guide management of all non-game species in Wyoming.

The list includes more than 800 species, 229 of which the state now considers Species of Greatest Conservation Need. That designation allows Wyoming to apply for federal grants to conserve species whose numbers are dropping, or who are most vulnerable to threats like development and climate change. Most of the animals added this year are birds and mollusks. 

Non-game Supervisor Zack Walker said the funds available to Wyoming are the same, no matter how many species the state adds to the list.

“The state gets a specific amount of money that the Congress approves for that legislative cycle,” Walker said. “So it’s a fairly small – in the grand scheme of things, it’s a smaller number, and so we just have to prioritize what species are in the most need of it at that point in time.”

Wyoming receives about half a million dollars for the State Wildlife Action Plan each year. In order to receive the funds, the state is required to update its plan every five to ten years. Walker said this time, state biologists issued 49 new designations because they now have more data on these species. But for many animals, Walker said, they still want more information, which is the case with the spotted skunk.  Currently state law treats it the same as the more prominent striped skunk, providing it little in the way of protections.

“The spotted skunk was actually petitioned for federal listing, which drew our attention because as we were looking at it we realized that we just had very little information about that species in particular,” Walker said.

Walker said several of the species may also be removed from Wyoming’s list if it seems safe to do so based on their monitoring.

Tags: 
species
wildlife
wyoming game and fish department
state wildlife action plan

Related Content

Interior Department Plans Overhaul To Sage Grouse Conservation Plans

By 4 hours ago
A male Sage Grouse (also known as the Greater Sage Grouse) in the USA
Pacific Southwest Region U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Sacramento, US

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced plans to make fundamental changes to a sage grouse conservation plan adopted under the Obama administration. They could make it easier for ranchers and energy companies to move into sagebrush habitat that’s now off limits. 

GOP Continues Push To Reform The Endangered Species Act

By Aug 4, 2017
(NPS Photo/ Tim Rains)

The Endangered Species Act has been the law of the land for more than 40 years. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, the act was intended to highlight the “esthetic, ecological, educational, recreational, and scientific value to our Nation and its people.” But Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says it needs updating.

“The Endangered Species Act was written, created and adopted for all the right reasons and there’s just too much sand in the gears right now.”

Barrasso says the Act creates too many hoops and hurdles.

Scientists Regroup After Winterkill Wipes Out Mule Deer Herd Fawns

By Aug 4, 2017
Melodie Edwards

If you want to catch mule deer fawns, you’ve got to get up pretty early in the morning. It’s 5 a.m. when University of Wyoming Research Scientist Samantha Dwinnell gets on her computer. She checks signals emitted from a radio collared pregnant doe that shows she’s been hunkering down in one spot.

“Oh man, that’s beautiful,” Dwinnell says, laughing. “That’s exactly what we’re looking for,”

Study Shows Breeding Sage Grouse Not Effective Approach

By Aug 2, 2017
Tom Koerner/USFWS

A new report called “The Sage Grouse White Papers” released last month by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies shows that captive breeding methods have a long way to go before they can help bring up sage grouse numbers.