Wyoming Music Festivals: Summer 2017

Brace yourselves, Wyoming. Summer is coming. Plan your music schedule now!

This festival season, take a photo of you (and your friends) at a Wyoming music festival, use the hashtag #wyofest and post it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

June 3: 7th Annual Hiwater Hoedown at The Yard featuring Tall Grass, 10 Cent Stranger, Low Water String Band. Saratoga: facebook.com/theyardsaratoga

June 18-August 19: JacksonHoleLive! Lineup TBA. Jackson: jacksonholelivemusic.com

June 22-Aug 17: Music in the Park. Rawlins: rawlins-wyoming.com

June 23-24: Beer, Brats & Bluegrass Festival featuring Jalan Crossland, The Brothers Comatose, Blue Canyon Boys, Whippoorwill, The Two Tracks, Dodgy Mountain Men, Low Water String, Band Wild Mountain, and Whiskey Slaps. Evanston: bluegrassevanston.com

June 23-24: Donkey Creek Festival featuring Big Horn Big Band, Victor and Penny, Brand 307, Ghost Town Blues Band, Karajack, The Two Tracks and more. Gillette: donkeycreekfestival.com

July 3-August 20: Grand Teton Music Festival featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Ben Sollee, Sybarite 5, Nikki Renée Daniels, Brooklyn Rider, Maja Bogdanović and more. Teton Village: gtmf.org

July 2: Elevation 8076' Celebration featuring Mean Mary James, The Two Tracks, Sandy Wells Band, Aces and Eights, The Woodpile, and Emily Faber. Centennial: facebook.com/elevationcelebration

July 7-9: 13th Annual Big Horn Mountain Festival featuring Dale Ann Bradley, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Jalan Crossland, Jeff Troxel, Brian Wicklund, John Roberts y Pan Blanco, The Two Tracks, The Craft Brothers, and Prairie Wildfire. Buffalo: bighornmountainfestival.com

July 14-16: 13th Annual Targhee Music Fest featuring Michael Franti and Spearhead, North Mississpi Allstars and Anders Osborne, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Galatic, Leftover Salmon, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, and more. Alta: grandtarghee.com

July 15: Laramie Brewfest featuring Basmati. Laramie: laramiebrewfest.com

July 20-August 21: Lander LIVE featuring The Marcus King Band, The Itals with Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons, The Commonheart, Reckless Kelly with Screen Door Porch. Lander: landerlivemusic.com

July 21-29: Frontier Days featuring Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr, Little Big Town with David Nail, Sawyer Brown, Luke Bryan with Chris Janson, Thomas Rhett with Dan+Shay, Jason DeRulo with Flo Rida, and Jason Aldean with Casey Donahew. Cheyenne: cfdrodeo.com

July 28-29: WHAT Fest featuring Luke Bell, Tall Grass, Redbush, Whipporwill, Elk Tongue, 10 Cent Stranger, Wynona, J Shogren Shanghai'd, The Woodpile, Libby Creek Original, Shotgun Shogun, The Last Coyote, Whiskey Slaps and more. Riverside: whatfest.com

July 28-30: Oyster Ridge Music Festival featuring Good Old War, J Shogren Shanghai'd, Coffis Brothers, Bandscramble, Kessinger Brothers, The Young Wild, Libby Creek Original, Bearheart, and more. Kemmerer: oysterridgemusicfestival.com

July 29-August 5: Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair featuring Dan+Shay, Nothing More, Locash, Bush, and Scotty McCreery. Rock Springs: sweetwaterevents.com

August 5-6: Beartrap Summer Festival featuring Joan Osborne & Wynonna & The Big Noise, 10 Cent Stranger, Patti Fiasco, Red Butte, The Cory McDaniel Duo, Railsplitters, and more. Casper Mountain: beartrapsummerfestival.com

August 5-6: Big Horn Basin Folk Festival featuring Heaven Bound, Connie Dover, Darrell Lonebear, Rattlesnake Ridge, Jared Rogerson, Round the Bend, Whiskey Slaps, and Wyoming Sinai Synagogue Dancers. Thermopolis: wyomingfolkfestival.com

August 11-13: 29th Annual Targhee Bluegrass Festival featuring Mandolin Orange, Sierra Hull, Travelin’ McCourys, Infamous Stringdusters, Molly Tuttle Band, Darrell Scott, Tim O’Brien Band, Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush Band, Rhiannon Giddens, Greensky Bluegrass, and moreRailroad Earth. Alta: grandtarghee.com

August 11-13: Nowoodstock - Ten Sleep Music Festival featuring Jalan Crossland, Jeff Troxel & Trevor Krieger, Shark Twain, The Teka Brock Band, Sageland Stomp, John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters, The Jeff Troxel Trio, Susan Gibson, The Tremors and more. Ten Sleep: nowoodstock.com

August 18-19: 13th Annual Pepsi Wyoming State BBQ Championship and Bluegrass Festival featuring Finnders & Youngberg, Newsouth Fork Bluegrass, and Old Blue. Worland: wyobbqandbluegrass.com

August 26: Edge Fest featuring JR JR., Seratones, and Paul Cauthen. Cheyenne: facebook.com/EdgeFestWY

August 26: Centennial Uptown Breakdown featuring Mary Gauthier, Sally & George, Elk Tongue, Whippoorwill, Low Water String Band, The Lonesome Heroes, Bob Lefevre, Jaisikka Nada, and J Shogren Shanghai'd. Centennial: facebook.com/pages/Centennial-Uptown-Breakdown