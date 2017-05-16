Related Programs: 
Education
UW Highlights

Wyoming Strengthens Educational Partnerships

By 44 minutes ago

The University of Wyoming will now have a representative on the State Board of Education. The Wyoming legislature passed a bill during its last session, granting the University of Wyoming president the power to appoint a nonvoting member to the State Board of Education. The first to serve in this new role is College of Education Dean Ray Reutzel.

The board works closely with the Wyoming Department of Education to set standards and shape policies. Superintendent Jillian Balow said this degree of collaboration is unprecedented. “I don’t know that higher education and K-12 have ever been as closely connected as we are right now.”

Balow said she anticipates the increased cooperation will have positive outcomes. “To have higher ed at the table, and in particular Dean Reutzel, is helpful in helping to just move a policy agenda forward that’s beneficial to all of us.”

Dean Reutzel’s appointment will bridge conversations at the K-12 level about improving college readiness, and at the university level about increasing enrollment. He will begin his term on July 1. 

Tags: 
University of Wyoming
Wyoming Department of Education
Wyoming State Board of Education
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

School Boards Offer Local Perspective In Deficit Discussion

By Apr 14, 2017

While the legislature and the school system continue to work on the state’s $400 million deficit, Wyoming Public Radio’s education reporter, Tennessee Watson, sat down with Brian Farmer from the Wyoming School Boards Association. Farmer says local school boards offer a critical perspective on spending and educational outcomes, because it’s a conversation they are constantly having on the local level.

School Funding Is A Tricky Political Equation

By Apr 14, 2017

Earlier this month, legislators met to take another look at the school funding model and possibly change it. That’s called recalibration. But changing school funding is a tricky business because politics is a big variable in the spending equation. At the April 3rd meeting of the Select Committee for School Finance Recalibration, there was only one thing that everyone could agree on.

Governor Says Legislative Session Had Ups And Downs

By Apr 7, 2017
Craig Blumenshine

  

It’s been a little over a month since the Wyoming legislative session ended and today Governor Matt Mead joins us to reflect on the session among other things. Many left the legislative session with bad feelings, but Mead tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck he was pleased with what lawmakers did for economic development. Among other things, the legislature supported his ENDOW plan for diversifying the economy. 

Lawmakers Seek Local School Funding Expertise

By Apr 5, 2017
pixabay.com

Lawmakers, district administrators, and concerned citizens gathered this week for the first meeting of the Legislature's Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration. 

Recalibration is the process of evaluating and adjusting the school funding model. They are intended to happen every 5 years as mandated by a 2005 Wyoming Supreme Court decision. The next one was scheduled for 2020, but in response to the $400 million deficit in the education budget, legislators bumped up the schedule. 

School Districts Forced To Make Hard Choices About Cuts

By Mar 31, 2017
Tennessee Watson

Every superintendent will tell you the goal is to keep cuts far away from the classroom and to hang on to as many teachers as possible. During the last legislative session, Wyoming educators asked the legislature to use reserves to cover the deficit, but instead, they stuck them with a $34 million funding reduction. Meanwhile, contracts to teachers are due April 15th, so district school boards are in the midst of figuring out what else in their budgets can go.