Wyomingites To Live And Wear Tutus In Response To Enzi's Comments

By 28 seconds ago

Credit Brian Harrington

In response to Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi’s comments earlier this week, many Wyomingites are planning to wear tutus to school, work, while running errands and to the bar Friday.  

While visiting middle and high school students in Greybull, Enzi was asked by a student about federal protections for LGBT people and what he has done to support Wyomingites.

Enzi replied with Wyoming’s live and let live mantra, but also said a man wearing a tutu to a bar shouldn’t be surprised when he gets into a fight because he’s asking for it.

In response, some Wyomingites are planning to wear tutus to school, work or their local bar and post a photo to social media with the hashtag #LiveAndLetTutu. Patrick Harrington came up with the idea. He grew up in Greybull, but now lives in Laramie. Harrington said folks all across the state will be able to participate.

"Our hope with the state-wide [efforts] is that even in small communities we’ll get a handful of people to share a photo of themselves in the bar wearing a tutu, so we can show Senator Enzi that he really is representing a large group of people and a really diverse group of people in Wyoming,” said Harrington.

Mike Vanata, another Laramie resident, has helped Harrington with the organizing and said he planned a pub crawl with some bars and restaurants offering discounts to those that show up in a tutu. Vanata said Enzi’s comments do not reflect Wyoming values.

“I’m really upset that Wyoming kind of lives in this dark shadow of a myth that we’re just a completely gay-hating state or something,” said Vanata. “And I think from this action, we’re correcting that.”

Senator Enzi has since written a statement apologizing to anyone who has taken offense and said he “regrets a poor choice of words.” 

Tags: 
LGBT
Senator Mike Enzi
politics

Related Content

Enzi Under Fire For LGBT Comments

By Apr 26, 2017
Senator Mike Enzi (R)

Wyoming senator Mike Enzi is receiving heat from critics for a comment he made at Greybull High School. While speaking to middle and high school students there, Enzi was asked about federal protections of LGBT people and what he has done to support Wyoming’s LGBT community. 

ASUW Senate Will Consider Measure To Fly Pride Flag On Campus

By Feb 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, or ASUW, will propose a resolution to the Student Senate to fly the rainbow LGBT pride flag on campus in June for Pride Month. 

Chris Ryan, director of governmental affairs at ASUW, said the authors of the resolution wanted to show support for the LGBT community in light of recent and historic events.

Hundreds Turn Out For Laramie Solidarity Walk

By Nov 15, 2016
Brooklynn Gray

Hundreds of University of Wyoming students, faculty, and community members protested the outcome of last week’s election with a Solidarity Walk Out Monday.

Reports of discrimination and harassment of minorities have increased across the U.S. in recent days. The solidarity walk, which started at the Wyoming Union before heading downtown and back, was meant to show support for LGBTQ individuals, Muslims, immigrants and other marginalized groups.

Few Protections For LGBTQ Residents In Wyoming

By Oct 21, 2016
Human Rights Campaign

Wyoming’s cities rank below the national average in protections for LGBTQ residents, according to new ratings from the Human Rights Campaign.  

The group scored hundreds of cities across the nation in their Municipal Equality Index, giving points for non-discrimination laws, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits and other policies.

Despite the low ratings, Sarah Burlingame of the advocacy group Wyoming Equality says there is growing support for LGBTQ rights around the state.

Douglas And Cheyenne Move Forward With Non-Discrimination Resolutions

By Oct 14, 2016
Wyoming Equality Facebook Page

On Monday, Douglas became the most recent Wyoming town to pass a non-discrimination resolution to support LGBT people. That same night, a similar resolution passed its first reading at the Cheyenne City Council meeting.

Non-discrimination resolutions hold no real legal power. Instead, they are designed to encourage the Wyoming Legislature to pass a non-discrimination state law. Wyoming Equality spokeswoman Sara Burlingame said a state law would hold legal power and would protect LGBT people in Wyoming from discrimination in matters of housing, employment, and accommodations.