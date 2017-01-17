Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting Pushed Back After Outpouring Of Opposition

By 38 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Credit Grizzly bear on Swan Lake Flats, Yellowstone National Park; Jim Peaco

A delisting of the Yellowstone grizzly bear was expected by the first of the year but has been pushed back at least six months after a public comment period brought in thousands of letters of opposition. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Regional Director Michael Thabault says over 650,000 comments poured in, and it's going to take them longer than expected to respond. 

“There are concerns about the hunting program that the states may or may not embark on,” said Thabault. “I think there's general concern that the species may not be at the point of recovery. There's been concerns about food sources and the overall population level, how we may monitor.”

Thabault says many of the comments were from tribes who consider the bear an important cultural icon. 

“We have a number of letters from many tribes, not only throughout the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem but throughout the country,” he said. “We've had a number of formal and informal meetings with a number of tribes and we're taking all of those comments into consideration making our final decision.”

Wyoming's Northern Arapaho tribe recently voted against a post-delisting conservation strategy and signed a treaty aligning with tribes in the U.S. and Canada that are also opposed to delisting. 

Thabault says responding to the comments will take time because they raise serious scientific questions concerning hunting seasons, as well as the lack of connection between isolated bear populations and dwindling food sources. 

Thabault says the delay is also necessary to help transition the delisting process over to the incoming Trump administration.

Tags: 
grizzly bear
endangered species act
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
grizzlies
wildlife

Related Content

Committee Accepts Northern Arapaho No Vote Against Grizzly Post-Delisting Plan

By Jan 9, 2017
National Digital Library of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service

In December, the Northern Arapaho tribe sent a letter to a grizzly bear management subcommittee they sit on, casting their vote against a management plan that would be implemented if the bear is removed from the endangered species list.

Could Standing Rock Happen In Wyoming?

By Dec 16, 2016
Grizzly bear on Swan Lake Flats, Yellowstone National Park; Jim Peaco

Last week, the Northern Arapaho tribe issued a statement expressing frustration about being left out of a meeting on removing the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species List. The disagreement has left some people wondering if grizzly delisting could be the Dakota Access Pipeline of Wyoming in which local tribes assert themselves as sovereign nations.

 

Yufna Soldier Wolf is the director of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office, which might make you wonder, what's so historic about grizzly bears? 

Northern Arapaho Not Invited To Grizzly Bear Delisting Meeting

By Dec 12, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

The Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office has expressed frustration with not being invited to a meeting on delisting the grizzly bear in Cody in November. Preservation Director Yufna Soldier Wolf said under a new policy adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year, the Traditional Ecological Knowledge of local tribes must be considered in such decisions.

Native American Group Urges Feds To Let Tribes Help Manage Grizzlies

By Jul 22, 2016
Carol S. Bock

A national Native American conservation group says grizzly bears shouldn’t be removed from the Endangered Species List, but instead should expand the bear’s range onto tribal lands.

Ben Nuvamsa is a former Hopi councilman and a spokesman for Guardians of Our Ancestor’s Legacy or GOAL. He said the grizzly plays an intricate role in the belief systems of many tribes.