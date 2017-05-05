The Casper Police Department, Under Scrutiny And Investigation

By 5 hours ago

Credit Casper Police Department’s Facebook

UPDATE: Shortly after this story originally aired, Interim City Manager Liz Becher announced that Police Chief Jim Wetzel will no longer serve in that role. According to the press release, “the City of Casper has decided to go in a new direction in the leadership of the Casper Police department.”

Over the last several months, there have been growing concerns about the Casper Police Department. First, female residents said their sexual assault cases were mishandled. Then, a third party survey revealed low morale amongst police officers and potential leadership problems. Now, Casper awaits the results of multiple investigations.

When women first approached Casper’s City Council last fall to ask why the Casper Police Department didn’t appear to be concerned with their sexual assault cases, it started a long series of discussions of internal operations of the Casper Police. Initially, the City Council was very defensive of the Police Department.

Councilwoman Amanda Huckabay was elected in November and has worked hard to change that attitude.

“We as a city council, it’s our responsibility to address this,” said Huckabay.

City Attorney Bill Luben has cautioned Huckabay and the rest of council at length, that they cannot be involved in personnel matters at city departments, including the police.  

Recently that advice has been ignored. The trigger appears to be a survey that landed in the hands of Mayor Kenyne Humphrey.  

“I was given some copies last night by the Fraternal Order of Police of a survey that was completed of our law enforcement members,” said Kenyne, during the City Council’s April 4 meeting. “There are some things in the survey that are a little bit alarming, and I recognize that there are always two sides to every story.”

The Fraternal Order of Police is a nation-wide organization of sworn law enforcement officers with thousands of local branches called “lodges,” including one in Casper known as Lodge 6.

After hearing concerns about Police Chief Jim Wetzel, Lodge 6 surveyed 84 people who work for the police department, including 70 sworn officers and 14 civilian employees.

The responses described a chain of command that prevents officers from doing their job, like investigating cases of sexual assault. Councilwoman Huckabay read some of those comments aloud at a City Council meeting.

“Often times cases that are more interesting to command are assigned and override any other cases, causing serious issues. Therefore, the investigating officer gets the heat from citizens and prosecutors that the officer doesn’t deserve,” read Huckabay.

Chief Jim Wetzel declined an interview with Wyoming Public Radio.

Other comments accused the city’s administration of ignoring these concerns. Two days after the survey was released by the mayor, City Manager V.H. McDonald announced his retirement.

While the survey paints a bleak picture of the Police Department, not all Casper citizens were convinced that the results are accurate. That’s because none of the people surveyed were identified.  

Casper resident Kyle True raised that issue at a recent City Council meeting.

“Every person has a right to listen to and see and understand their accusers,” said True. “I think what we see in this, on one side they are anonymous--we don’t know who they are, fraternal order of police--complaining about vague problems with, we’re not happy with where we work.”

The Fraternal Order of Police has declined to publicly discuss their survey.

While some residents are skeptical, others believe that officers are going unnamed because they are fearful of retribution.

Another thing that was mentioned in the survey—49 employees were looking for other work. Mayor Humphrey recently told City Council that’s a concern.

“I want everybody to know that I support our officers and I want to keep our officers here and keep our community safe, so I’m not sure it’s as easy to replace them as we think it would be,” said Humphrey.

All this has pushed the City Council to pay for an outside review of the Casper Police Department. It will look at such things as workload and will review the department’s investigative process.

Councilman Jesse Miller said it would be good to put the issue to rest before hiring a new city manager.

“I think it’s important to have an impartial review of the police department, specifically, and have that available to whoever steps foot in that position,” said Miller.

Councilwoman Huckabay agreed.

“It is not admirable of us to bring in a new city manager into a mess we created and expect them to clean it up,” said Huckabay. “I think that’s our responsibility.”

The results of the outside investigation are expected by September—but there’s more. This week, Interim City Manager Liz Becher told the council of an additional investigation of the Police Department.

“Your honor, there is an internal investigation going on now that we have, we’re waiting for the results that Judy Studer, that is a local attorney, has been conducting,” said Becher.

 

The future of Chief Jim Wetzel could hinge on the results of those investigations, but he said he has no plans to resign.

Tags: 
Casper Police Department
sexual assault
Casper City Council
casper

Related Content

Jim Wetzel No Longer Casper Police Chief

By 5 hours ago
Casper Police Department website

The Casper City Manager's office says Police Chief Jim Wetzel will not be retained. The change in leadership comes in the midst of multiple investigations of the department. 

In April, a third party survey of 84 employees at the Casper Police department revealed a hostile work environment and an ineffective chain of command that prevented officers from proper investigations. The survey also pointed to the city’s administration for ignoring these concerns. Two days after the survey was made public, Casper City Manager V.H. McDonald announced his retirement.

Police Survey Reveals Possible Leadership Issues

By Apr 6, 2017
Casper Police Department Facebook page

At Casper’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Kenyne Humphrey requested an investigation of the Casper Police Department. The request follows the results of a survey taken by law enforcement officers that point to potential issues with the agency’s leadership.

Mayor Kenyne Humphrey said Casper’s local branch of the Fraternal Order of Police brought her the results of a survey taken by current and former members of the Casper Police Department. She said what she saw was alarming.

Casper Looks At Eliminating City Manager Role

By May 4, 2017
Wikipedia Creative Commons

A ballot initiative in Casper is aiming to give residents the ability to choose what form of local government their city operates under. Right now, Casper’s city council hires a city manager to handle employees and daily operations. The council also selects a mayor from within their ranks, but the position has little power. 

If the ballot initiative gets 3,700 signatures, voters could begin a new system where voters would elect the mayor position. The new mayoral role would oversee daily operations in place of a city manager.

30 Women Accuse Casper Police Department Of Mishandling Sexual Assaults Cases

By Mar 31, 2017
Maggie Mullen

In the last year, over 30 women have approached the Casper City Council to express their frustration with how the Casper Police Department dealt with their sexual assault cases. The women allege that their cases were either mishandled or neglected by law enforcement.

It’s a quiet afternoon in Casper, shortly before Aimee Kidd will need to leave her house to go pick her children up from school. On her lap, is her 5-month old daughter, Noèmie.

Casper Sexual Assault Panel Outlines Services

By Apr 7, 2017
Maggie Mullen

The Casper Police Department hosted a community panel on sexual assault Thursday night, following the complaints of over 30 women that claim law enforcement mishandled their sexual assault cases.

The panel included representatives from sexual assault related services, including the Self Help Center, the Casper Police Department's Victim Services, the Child Advocacy Project, Wyoming Medical Center, as well as District Attorney Mike Blonigen and Chief of Police Jim Wetzel who discussed how they try to help victims.

Resignations Follow Casper City Council's Call For Investigation

By Apr 7, 2017
City of Casper

Casper City Manager V.H. McDonald has announced he will retire from the position on June 1. 

McDonald’s decision to retire follows the Casper City Council's request on Tuesday for an investigation into leadership at the Casper Police Department and complaints that city management neglected to address problems in that department.  

A press release from the City of Casper says McDonald was hired in November of 2015. 